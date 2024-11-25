ADVERTISEMENT

HC declines plea for restraining bank management committee

Published - November 25, 2024 10:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday (November 25) declined the plea for an interim directive restraining the newly elected managing committee of the Chevayur Service Cooperative Bank in Kozhikode from making any policy decisions until the petition challenging the election was disposed of.

The court said it was an elected committee and hence, the court cannot prevent it from making any decisions. The counsel for the petitioner contended that the election was conducted in gross violation of democratic principles. According to the petitioner, ineligible voters gathered in large numbers for the election and genuine voters were not permitted to cast their votes.

