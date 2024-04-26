HC criticises health science varsity for rejecting request for recognition of paramedical degrees

April 26, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has criticised the Kerala University of Health Sciences for refusing to recognise paramedical courses, including B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT)/ M.Sc. MLT and allied health courses, for employment and higher studies, despite a decision to the effect made by the State Higher Education Council (KSHEC).

The court made this observation recently while allowing a writ petition filed by Litto K.S. from Kasaragod against the university’s action rejecting his request to recognise his B.Sc. MLT degree obtained from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Karnataka.

The court noted that the university failed to consider its own involvement in the which led to the State Level Academic Committee — the apex body of the KSHEC — deciding to accord recognition to paramedical courses accredited by regulatory bodies such as University Grants Commission (UGC)

According to the petitioner, both the KSHEC and the government had issued orders for a reciprocal recognition of degrees from Indian universities and other higher education institutions recognised by the UGC. Hence, the university shouldn’t insist on equivalency of degrees from such institutions. Additionally, the petitioner highlighted that the Vice-Chancellor was part of the committee which had decided to accord equivalence/recognition to paramedical courses such as B.Sc. MLT/M.Sc. MLT and allied health courses recognised by regulatory bodies such as the UGC.

The court also directed the university to reconsider and make a decision within six weeks on the petitioner’s application with due regard to the decision of the council.

The Kerala High Court has criticised the Kerala University of Health Sciences for taking a stand that it is not bound by the State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) decision to recognise paramedical courses, including Bsc.MLT/MSc.MLT and allied health courses, for the purpose of employment and higher studies.

The court made the observation recently while allowing a writ petition filed by Litto K.S. of Kasaragod against the university action in rejecting the request of a petitioner to recognise BSc.MLT he took from the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Karnataka.

The court observed that the university had not considered the fact that it was also part of the process which culminated in the decision of the State Level Academic Committee, the apex body of the KSHEC, to accord recognition to paramedical courses, including Bsc.MLT/MSc.MLT and allied health courses, recognised by regulatory bodies such as University Grants Commission.

According to the petitioner, the KSHEC and the government had issued orders for a reciprocal recognition of degrees awarded by Indian universities and other higher education institutions recognised by the University Grants Commission and, therefore, the university need not insist on equivalency/recognition of degrees conferred by such institutions. He also pointed out that the Vice-Chancellor of the university was a part of the State Level Academic Committee which made the decision.

The court also directed the university to take a decision on the application of the petitioner afresh in six weeks with due regard to the decision of the council.