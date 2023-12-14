ADVERTISEMENT

HC criticises govt. for using school grounds for Navakerala Sadas

December 14, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday criticised the State government for demolishing the compound walls of some of schools for organising Navakerala Sadas.

The Bench led by Justice Anil K. Narendran made the oral observation when a petition filed by Jayakumar and Omanakuttan Pillai of Kollam challenging the Travancore Devaswom Board decision to allow  government to use the premises of Chakkuvally Sree Parabrahma Temple in Kollam for Navakerala Sadas came up for hearing.

The court pointed out that in respect of certain venues, the compound wall was being demolished. “How can it be done?” asked the Bench. The Additional Advocate General then replied, “the school authorities will rebuild the compound wall.” By rebuilding, “You are spending money from the public exchequer,” the court noted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court directed the State government and the District Collector, Kollam, to file an affidavit in response to the petition besides directing them to produce the location map of the temple structures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US