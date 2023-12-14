HC criticises govt. for using school grounds for Navakerala Sadas

December 14, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday criticised the State government for demolishing the compound walls of some of schools for organising Navakerala Sadas.

The Bench led by Justice Anil K. Narendran made the oral observation when a petition filed by Jayakumar and Omanakuttan Pillai of Kollam challenging the Travancore Devaswom Board decision to allow government to use the premises of Chakkuvally Sree Parabrahma Temple in Kollam for Navakerala Sadas came up for hearing.

The court pointed out that in respect of certain venues, the compound wall was being demolished. “How can it be done?” asked the Bench. The Additional Advocate General then replied, “the school authorities will rebuild the compound wall.” By rebuilding, “You are spending money from the public exchequer,” the court noted.

The court directed the State government and the District Collector, Kollam, to file an affidavit in response to the petition besides directing them to produce the location map of the temple structures.

