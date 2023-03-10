HC constitutes committee to inspect Brahmpuram site

March 10, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday constituted a committee to conduct an audit of the infrastructure facilities available at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant as well as the primary and indirect environmental damages caused to the site and its neighbourhood and the efficacy of the equipment established at the site.

The Bench comprising S.V. Bhatti and Justice Basant Balaji passed the order when a suo motu case registered in connection with the fire outbreak at Brahmapuram came up for hearing.

During the hearing of the case, the court orally observed that the present state of affairs at Brahmapuram was a product of contributory negligence. The court added that Kochi, which should have been smart now, had become an unclean city.

The court noted that the Brahmapuram site had been a subject matter of consideration by the National Green Tribunal. The functional efficacy of the site had already been noticed and recorded, resulting in the imposition of a fine by the NGT. But it was challenged by the Kochi Corporation and a stay was obtained in 2018. Between the date of passing of the order and till date, “it cannot be stated with confidence that any of the measures expected from the Corporation by the NGT had been carried out”.

The committee constituted by the court consisted of the Chief Engineer, Local Self-Government department, Director, Solid Waste Management Swachhata Mission, Ernakulam District Collector, Joint Chief Environmental Engineer of the State Pollution Control Board, Ernakulam, Babu Abdul Khader, Secretary, Kochi Corporation, and Secretary, Ernakulam District Legal Services Authority, (Member-Convener). The court asked the committee to visit the site at the earliest, not later than 24 hours.

The Bench also directed the Secretary, Kochi Corporation, to resume waste collection in the city. The court also directed Sarada Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Secretary, Local Self-Government department, to issue orders to the nearby local bodies and treatment facilities to receive and dispose of for a single time the solid waste generated within the Kochi Corporation limits.

The court also ordered that a mechanism to prevent the dispersion of smoke in unexpected directions and its impact be explored.