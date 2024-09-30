ADVERTISEMENT

HC constitutes committee for overseeing election process of SNDP Yogam

Updated - September 30, 2024 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

Court passes order on a writ petition filed by writer M.K. Sanoo seeking to appoint an administrator/receiver for carrying out the management and day-to-day affairs of Yogam

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday constituted a committee headed by former High Court judge K. Ramakrishnan for overseeing the election process of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam.

The members of the committee are Sinil Mundappalli of Mavelikara, A. Somarajan of Karunagappally, N.D. Premachandran of Kochi, and P.P. Madhusoodanan of Alappuzha. The court passed the order on a writ petition filed by writer M.K. Sanoo seeking to appoint an administrator/receiver for carrying out the management and day-to-day affairs of the Yogam.

More time sought

The Yogam in a statement submitted that the members list from 67 unions had been received. Some of the lists did not have details of ID proof. The Yogam sought six months’ time to consolidate a single list of voters for the elections as ordered by the High Court.

The court observed that the request for six months cannot be justified in any manner. Lists are already being maintained in the unions and only additional information regarding the ID proofs are required. Collection of ID proofs cannot take a long time when the details of membership are already available.

The court also directed the Yogam to place the lists of voters received so far before the committee in two weeks and ordered it to give directions to all the unions, which have not yet submitted the list, to submit them before the committee.

