GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC constitutes committee for overseeing election process of SNDP Yogam

Court passes order on a writ petition filed by writer M.K. Sanoo seeking to appoint an administrator/receiver for carrying out the management and day-to-day affairs of Yogam

Updated - September 30, 2024 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday constituted a committee headed by former High Court judge K. Ramakrishnan for overseeing the election process of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam.

The members of the committee are Sinil Mundappalli of Mavelikara, A. Somarajan of Karunagappally, N.D. Premachandran of Kochi, and P.P. Madhusoodanan of Alappuzha. The court passed the order on a writ petition filed by writer M.K. Sanoo seeking to appoint an administrator/receiver for carrying out the management and day-to-day affairs of the Yogam.

More time sought

The Yogam in a statement submitted that the members list from 67 unions had been received. Some of the lists did not have details of ID proof. The Yogam sought six months’ time to consolidate a single list of voters for the elections as ordered by the High Court.

The court observed that the request for six months cannot be justified in any manner. Lists are already being maintained in the unions and only additional information regarding the ID proofs are required. Collection of ID proofs cannot take a long time when the details of membership are already available.

The court also directed the Yogam to place the lists of voters received so far before the committee in two weeks and ordered it to give directions to all the unions, which have not yet submitted the list, to submit them before the committee.

Published - September 30, 2024 08:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.