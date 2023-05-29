HC confirms the conviction in corruption case

May 29, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has upheld the conviction and sentence awarded by the Thrissur Vigilance court to a former KSEB sub-engineer in Malappuram for accepting bribe from a customer.

The court passed the verdict recently while dismissing an appeal filed by accused T.C. Yohannan (dead since the filing of the appeal), a former sub-engineer at the electrical major section, Puthanathani, Malappuram. The allegation was that he had received ₹1,000 from a customer in 2002 for giving connection. The Vigilance court had sentenced him to one year simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on him.

The court observed that the Vigilance court was absolutely justified in convicting and sentencing the accused for the offence under Sections 7 and 13(1)(d) read with 13(20) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.