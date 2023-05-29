HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC confirms the conviction in corruption case

The court passed the verdict recently while dismissing an appeal filed by accused T.C. Yohannan (dead since the filing of the appeal), a former sub-engineer at the electrical major section, Puthanathani, Malappuram

May 29, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KOCHI

Gopakumar K C 3698

The Kerala High Court has upheld the conviction and sentence awarded by the Thrissur Vigilance court to a former KSEB sub-engineer in Malappuram for accepting bribe from a customer.

The court passed the verdict recently while dismissing an appeal filed by accused T.C. Yohannan (dead since the filing of the appeal), a former sub-engineer at the electrical major section, Puthanathani, Malappuram. The allegation was that he had received ₹1,000 from a customer in 2002 for giving connection. The Vigilance court had sentenced him to one year simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on him.

The court observed that the Vigilance court was absolutely justified in convicting and sentencing the accused for the offence under Sections 7 and 13(1)(d) read with 13(20) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.