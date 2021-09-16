HC concerned over delay in construction of footpaths, drainages in Kochi

KOCHI

16 September 2021 18:31 IST

Delay due to shortage of labourers, says CSML counsel

The Kerala High Court has expressed concern over the delay in construction of footpaths and drainage systems by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) in the city.

Justice Devan Ramachandran said, “There can be no doubt that the works are being done by CSML, but the delay in the same is certainly worrying particularly because the monsoon season has already arrived.”

When the case pertaining to flooding of the city came up for hearing, M.U. Vijayalakshmi, counsel for CSML, submitted that all efforts had been taken to complete the work within the shortest possible time. She further submitted that the delay was caused by shortage of labourers due to the pandemic.

Senior Government Pleader S. Kannan informed the court that except for the renovation of Mullassery canal, others had been tendered and sites handed over. As for Mullassery canal renovation, the authorities are awaiting technical sanction from the State Disaster Management Authority which can sanction work to the tune of ₹1 crore. The sanction is expected in 10 days to two weeks.

The court also directed the State government to inform it about the steps taken to mitigate flooding in the city based on a report of the Irrigation Department.