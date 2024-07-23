HC commutes death sentence of murder convict to 30-year-RI without remission

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday commuted the death sentence awarded by the Pathanamthitta Sessions Court to Chacko, aka Shibu, to 30-year rigorous imprisonment without remission for murdering two children of his brother.

The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Syam Kumar V.M. also imposed ₹5 lakh as fine on the accused and directed him to pay the amount to Bindu, mother of the children.

The court also directed the Kerala State Legal Services Authority to take steps to disburse ₹5 lakh recommended by the sessions court under Section 357-A of the Criminal Procedure Code to the parents of the deceased children from the Kerala Victim Compensation Scheme.

Melbin, 7, and Mebin, 3, were stabbed to death by Chacko on October 27, 2013. The murder was sequel to a dispute over the division of property owned by his father. He had been at loggerheads with his father, brother, and his sister-in-law over the issue.. After committing the murders, the accused set the house ablaze and attempted to commit suicide.

The court, while confirming the conviction of the accused and dismissing his appeal against the sessions court verdict, observed that the facts of the case did not make it appropriate for classification under the head “rarest of rare” warranting imposition of death sentence on the accused.

The court added that the brutal manner in which the crime was committed on the children, who were the children of his own brother and in relation to whom he occupied a position of trust, certainly warranted a harsh punishment. A sentence of rigorous imprisonment for 30 years without remission would serve the ends of justice.

