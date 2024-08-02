HC commutes death sentence of former CPI(M) leader to 10-year RI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday commuted the death sentence awarded by the Alappuzha Additional Sessions Judge-III to R. Baiju, former CPI(M) local leader in Cherthala, to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹25,000 for murdering Congress leader K.S. Divakaran in 2009.

The Bench comprising Justice P.B. Suresh Kumar and Justice M.B. Snehalatha sentenced five other accused in the case to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment each and imposed a fine of ₹25,000 each on them.

The prosecution case was that a group of CPI(M) activists trespassed into the house of Divakaran and attacked him, his family members, and vandalised his house due to previous enmity.

Earlier, a group led by Baiju had visited the house of Divakaran as part of sale of coir mat under a project of the Coir Corporation. They had demanded that Divakaran buy a mat. However, he refused to buy it as the price was high. This led to an altercation between them.

Dileep, son of Divakaran, raised the issue in the ‘grama sabha’ held in the afternoon and it led to a war of words. The murder was a sequel to these altercations.

The court observed that it was seen from the evidence that the sixth accused (Baiju) was a person who maintained an inflated sense of self-importance and superiority and had a tendency to react aggressively to criticism and opposition, viewing any challenge to his authority as a personal affront.

His conduct, which led to the crime, exemplified sheer intolerance and gross abuse of authority over trivial matters. Such behaviour undermined the democratic principles of peaceful political discourse and mutual respect.

