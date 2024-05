The Kerala High Court’s Arrears Committee and Committee on expeditious disposal of pending High Court cases headed by Justice Devan Ramachandran has sought suggestions from the Kerala High Court Advocates Association (KHCAA) in this regard. Justice Devan Ramachandran in a letter sent to the Association said that the issue of pendency of cases could be resolved , if not fully, but at least substantially only with the cooperation and full support of the Bar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.