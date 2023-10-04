ADVERTISEMENT

HC closes petition for quashing Muttil tree cutting cases

October 04, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday closed a petition filed by Roji Augustine and Josekutty Augustine, both accused in the cases relating to illegally cutting and removing rosewood trees from Muttil, Wayanad, seeking to quash the FIRs registered against them in the cases.

When the petition came up for hearing, the Director General of Prosecutions submitted that the investigation was complete.

The court observed that in these circumstances, the court need not interfere with the FIR. The court closed the petition, granting petitioners the liberty to file a fresh petition seeking to quash the cases if they were aggrieved by the final report.

The petitioners contended that they had cut the trees after obtaining all valid permits and licenses. They have not received any forest produce nor are they in possession of forest produce illegally removed from the reserved forest, they said. The land was not a part of any reserved forest. The right of the petitioners to cut and remove the rosewood trees was also authenticated and approved by the village officer, Muttil.

