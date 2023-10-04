HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC closes petition for quashing Muttil tree cutting cases

October 04, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday closed a petition filed by Roji Augustine and Josekutty Augustine, both accused in the cases relating to illegally cutting and removing rosewood trees from Muttil, Wayanad, seeking to quash the FIRs registered against them in the cases.

When the petition came up for hearing, the Director General of Prosecutions submitted that the investigation was complete.

The court observed that in these circumstances, the court need not interfere with the FIR. The court closed the petition, granting petitioners the liberty to file a fresh petition seeking to quash the cases if they were aggrieved by the final report.

The petitioners contended that they had cut the trees after obtaining all valid permits and licenses. They have not received any forest produce nor are they in possession of forest produce illegally removed from the reserved forest, they said. The land was not a part of any reserved forest. The right of the petitioners to cut and remove the rosewood trees was also authenticated and approved by the village officer, Muttil.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.