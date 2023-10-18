HC closes contempt petition in Anvar land case

October 18, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday closed a petition seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the State government and the Kozhikode Taluk Land Board, in view of the submission that the board had concluded the proceedings to recover the excess land in the possession of P.V. Anvar, Nilambur MLA and his family members under the Kerala Land Reforms Act.

The government made the submission when a petition filed by K.V.Shaji of Malappuram against the government and the land board for not complying with the court’s earlier directive to conclude the proceeding to recover the excess land came up for hearing.

According to the petitioner, the High Court had earlier directed the State government and the board to conclude the proceedings within six months in March 2022.

In a report filed earlier, the government had pointed out that Mr. Anvar and his family were holding 22.82 acres of land over and above the permissible limit and all efforts were being made to finalise the proceedings.

The court had granted five months time in 2022 to finalise all the proceedings for the recovery of the excess land. However, the government and the board had not completed the steps to recover the surplus land, the petitioner had pointed out.