HC closes contempt case by senior nursing assistant

April 08, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A  Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday closed a contempt of court case filed by senior nursing officer P.B. Anitha in view of a submission that the State government had complied with the Bench’s directive to post her at the Kozhikode Government Medical College.

The Bench comprising Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Shoba Annamma Eappen had issued the directive after quashing a government order transferring her to the Government Medical College in Idukki.

The directive came on her petition challenging an order of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal declining her plea for quashing the transfer. According to her petition, she was transferred from the Kozhikode Medical College as she had given statements in support of a woman who was sexually assaulted at the hospital’s intensive care unit by a hospital attender.

She was posted at the Idukki Medical College based on a government order issued on January 16,2024.

The Bench, while quashing her transfer, had observed that though the order passed by the government said the petitioner gave a contradictory statement, it did not disclose what was the contradictory statement. 

“When the petitioner has been transferred from the Medical College, Kozhikode, to the Medical College, Idukki, it implies that it is not for any administrative exigency but by way of punishment, that too, without conducting any proper inquiry,” the court had observed and ordered that the transfer order shall not reflect in the service record of the petitioner as an adverse finding or report.

The Bench, meanwhile, posted the review petition filed by the government in the case after the court vacation.

