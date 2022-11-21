HC closes contempt case against filmmaker

November 21, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday closed a suo motu contempt of court proceedings initiated against filmmaker Baiju Kottarakkara, accepting an unconditional apology tendered by him for making derogatory statements against the sessions judge trying the actor sexual assault case during a channel discussion. In an affidavit, he said that he had already tendered an unconditional apology to the court as well as to the public through the channel by admitting his guilt in making derogatory statements. The court, while closing the case, also recorded his undertaking that he would exercise due care and caution in future, while making comments in relation to the judiciary on public platforms, keeping in mind that incorrect and irresponsible statements made in public have the propensity to undermine public faith and confidence in the judicial institution.

