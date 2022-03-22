HC closes bail petition

KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday closed the the anticipatory bail petition filed by Saiankar, digital marketing businessman, in view of the submission by the prosecution that as of now, he was not arraigned as an accused in the case relating to hatching of conspiracy to murder the investigation officers in the actor assault case.

According to the prosecution, he had allegedly removed the data from the mobile phones of Actor Dileep and other accused

When the bail petition came up for hearing, Justice Gopinath P. observed that the petitioner was summoned as a witness and the petitioner's allegation was that he had been charged for destruction of evidence under section 201 of Indian Penal Code. In fact, the offence was bailable one. The petitioner was presently being summoned as a witness and therefore, he appeared to be jumping the gun by moving the plea for anticipatory bail.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that the petitioner would appear before the police after seven days.

Director General of Prosecution T.A.Shaji also submitted that the petition was not maintainable.