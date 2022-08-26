HC cancels Rekha Raj’s appointment

Court appoints Nisha Velappan Nair in her place

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 26, 2022 20:40 IST

The Kerala High Court has quashed the appointment of prominent Dalit activist Rekha Raj as assistant professor at the School of Gandhian Thought and Development Studies, Kottayam, and ordered the appointment of Nisha Velappan Nair in her place.

The order was issued by a Division Bench consisting of Justices P.B. Suresh Kumar and C. S. Sudha while allowing the appeal filed by Ms. Nisha.

Ms. Nisha, who secured second rank in the selection process, was awarded 46.61 marks out of 100, whereas Ms. Raj, who secured the first rank, was given 49.40 marks. The petitioner contended that she was not awarded the eligible scores while calculating the marks, whereas Ms. Raj was awarded marks under different heads which she is not entitled to.

The petitioner’s case was that she should have been awarded 54.61 marks and Ms. Raj only 35.40 marks.

In its order, the court noted that the university decision to allow eight marks to Ms. Raj under the head ‘research publication’ would certainly affect the right to equality guaranteed to the remaining applicants under Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution.

The university was not empowered to provide such relaxations, which would enable the candidate concerned to have a march over the remaining candidates. The university decision was a clear case where the ‘‘rules of the game were changed after the commencement of the game,’‘ the court noted.

