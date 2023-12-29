HC cancels refixing of qualification for appointment of C-DIT director

December 29, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala government order refixing the qualification for appointment to the post of the Director of the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT) was cancelled by the Kerala High Court on Friday.

A single iudge of the court issued the order on a writ petition filed by M.R. Mohanachandran, Deputy Director (E-Governance Implementation Division/ Engineering Services Division) of the centre.

The court also quashed the government order constituting a search committee to identify candidates for the post of Director of the centre.

The court order would lead to the removal of G. Jayaraj, who was appointed as director.

The 76th meeting of the executive committee of C-DIT had decided to recommend the qualifications/criteria proposed to be fixed for selection to the post of Director for consideration of the government.

However, the governing body, which met subsequently, had not ratified the decision. Later, the registrar of the centre issued a letter stating that the governing body had approved the amendment revising the qualification for the post of Director, following which the State government appointed G. Jayaraj as the director of the centre, the petitioner had pointed out.

The government later cancelled the appointment of Mr. Jayaraj as the director and issued the order revising the qualification for the post of the director even as the petition challenging the appointment was pending before the High Court.

Allowing the writ petition, the court noted that the governing body had not decided to revise the qualification for the post of appointment of the director either on its own or in pursuance to the directions of the government. The government cannot venture to refix the qualification without the junction of the governing body as it would amount to interfering with the affairs of the registered society, the court held.