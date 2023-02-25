HC calls for RTC’s response on plea against salary payment in instalments

February 25, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to file an affidavit in response to a petition challenging the orders on payment of salaries to its staff in instalments.

Justice Sathish Ninan passed the order when the petition filed by the very same petitioners who had sought payment of salary before the 5th of every month came up for hearing.

According to the petitioners, the Chairman and Managing Director passed the orders on February 15 and 16. The orders said the amount remaining with the corporation after paying the various duties would be disbursed to the employees as part payment of salary and the balance would be paid only when the government released its financial aid.

The petitioners contended that the orders were violative of various interim directives of the High Court as well as the assurances given by the government. They pointed out that the corporation had got ₹200 crore as income a month during the Sabarimala season. Besides, it was also getting about ₹30 crore as income from various other sources such as rent.

Therefore, the corporation was bound to disburse the full salary in terms of the mandate under the Road Transport Corporation Act 1960 and Section 5 of the Payment of Wages Act, 1936.

The court posted the petition next week for further hearing.