HC calls for holistic approach to protect ESAs

Updated - August 09, 2024 08:11 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday stressed the need for a holistic approach to address the dangers posed to ecologically sensitive areas (ESAs) and proper coordination of various authorities under different enactments for protecting the fragile ecosystem.

The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Syam Kumar V.M. observed that geo mapping of the ecologically fragile areas and an environmental audit were needed. If the government undertook environment audit and geo mapping, it could be a starting point for assessing the use of water and other resources in ecologically fragile areas.

It would also enable the government to revisit and reformulate policies on allowing quarrying and other development activities in these fragile areas. The court noted that the authorities under various legislations were working solo. Therefore, there should be coordination among these authorities.

A sustainable development should be undertaken in these areas. A balance among the economic, social, and environmental factors had to be maintained.

The court said it wanted to know whether the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority was functioning effectively. The court made the oral observations when a suo motu case initiated in connection with the landslides in Wayanad came up for hearing.

The Bench also appointed senior High Court lawyer Ranjith Thampan as amicus curiae to assist the court in the case.

The court impleaded the Geological Survey of India, National Centre for Earth Science Studies, Union Ministry of Science and Technology, Survey of India, State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, and Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority as respondents in the case.

