HC Bench emphasises need for expeditious hearing of cases against MLAS/MPs

Published - June 27, 2024 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Registrar, District Judiciary, to inform all the Principal District Judges on the need for expeditious hearing of the cases in which sitting/former MPs and MLAs are arraigned as accused in terms of the directions of the Supreme Court.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice A.J. Desai and Justice V.G. Arun passed the directive in a suo motu case relating to the monitoring of the progress of the pending criminal cases against sitting/former MPs and MLAs. The Bench observed that it appeared from the report of the Registrar that the High Court had granted stay on some of the criminal cases pending against sitting/former MPs and MLAs. The court asked the Registrar to file appropriate notes in cases in which stay has been granted.

