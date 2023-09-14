HC begins fresh hearing on Lakshadweep MP’s plea to suspend his conviction in attempt to murder case

September 14, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday started hearing afresh a petition filed by Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal and three others seeking to suspend their conviction and sentencing in an attempt to murder case.

The Supreme Court had ordered the High Court to reconsider the petition after setting aside the High Court’s earlier order suspending the conviction and sentence awarded to him, on an appeal filed by the Lakshadweep administration against the High Court order.

Mr. Faizal and three others were sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and fined of ₹1 lakh each by the Kavaratti Sessions Court on a charge of attempting to kill Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of former Union Minister P.M. Sayeed.

When the petition came up before Justice N. Nagaresh, Senior Supreme Court Lawyer Kapil Sibal appearing for the MP submitted that the case was a cooked up one after the election of the petitioner, to ensure that he was disqualified.

He argued that if the conviction along with the sentence was not suspended, then it was not just the petitioner who faced injustice but even the constituency which elected him as it would lose it representative.

