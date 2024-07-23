ADVERTISEMENT

HC asks Tourism dept. about use of backlit boards on its vehicles

Updated - July 23, 2024 08:52 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked the State government to inform the court whether the vehicles operated by the Tourism department and used for carrying constitutional dignitaries and authorities are fitted with backlit name boards in red background and backlit registration plates, flouting Central Motor Vehicles Rules and safety standards.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice Harisankar V. Menon passed the order when a suo motu case against the use of unauthorised name boards and State emblems on vehicles came up for hearing.

The government pleader submitted that a vehicle owned by the managing director of Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd., Chavara, which had displayed State emblem and flashlights, was used by the Principal Secretary, Industries department, on July 7.

