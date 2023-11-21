HC asks the General Education Director not to implement its order on use of school buses for Navakerala sadas

November 21, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday restrained until further orders the Director of General Education from implementing its order asking school headmasters to spare their school buses for transporting people to the Navakerala sadas if the organising committee makes such a request

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the interim order on a petition filed by Philip Joseph, a parent of a IXth standard student from Kasaragod challenging the order, when it came up for hearing.

The judge made it clear that the order “will be given effect to only after this Court issues an order in due course”.

The court pointed out that the Director of General Education recommended that the buses of the schools be handed over to the organising committee of the Navakerala sadas but without mentioning who it is; what it is; and for what purpose such committees are functioning. This poses a problem because there is no guarantee regarding the protection and maintenance of the buses, if it is used for the purpose of ferrying other people, particularly when most of such buses are specifically tailormade for children and their safety.

The court added that prima facie, if the school buses are to be used for public purposes, perhaps, there may be some justification to this order”

The court observed that the court “has not been told under what provisions of law the Director of General Education has issued the order. There is no mention of the provision in the order either”. There is an additional aspect, namely whether there is any legal inhibition, as under the applicable rules and regulations, in permitting a school buses to be used for other purposes, especially to ferry adults for events as mentioned in the order. According to the petitioner, vehicles of educational institutions are registered in accordance with the the provisions of the Kerala Motor Vehicle Rules with a specific condition that the vehicles shall be solely used for travel of students and staff of the institution concerned. Therefore this condition could not be relaxed, diluted or exempted by the education authorities. Such an action was beyond their power and illegal.