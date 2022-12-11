HC asks TDB whether Sabarimala sanctorum can be opened for more hours

December 11, 2022 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Sunday asked Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to inform the court after consultation with the Tantri of Sabarimala whether the sanctum sanctorum of Sabarimala temple can remain open for additional half an hour or one hour.

The Bench comprising Justices Anil K. Narendran and P.G. Ajithkumar passed the order at a special sitting held on Sunday to consider certain issues that arose on Saturday in connection with the crowd management at Marakkoottam, traffic control from Laha to Nilakkal and from Kannamala to Elavunkal and also parking at Nilakkal.

The court noted that the sanctum sanctorum of Sabarimala Sannidhanam remains open for 18 hours a day. “It is for the Board, in consultation with the Tantri of Sabarimala, to consider the question as to whether the sanctum sanctorum can remain open for ‘half an hour or “one hour more”.

The court observed that when the movement of pilgrims through Pathinettampadi had to be regulated TDB has to provide proper facilities to the pilgrims standing in the queue from Marakkoottam to Nadapanthal at Sannidhanam.

‘Devise plan’

The court directed the Pathanamthitta District Collector and the District Police Chief to evolve a crowd management plan from Marakkoottam to Sannidhanam in consultation with the TDB and the Special Sabarimala Commissioner. The court also directed the stakeholders to take the necessary steps to ensure parking of vehicles in 16 parking grounds at Nilakkal was appropriately regulated.

The court also directed the District Police Chief to arrange patrolling along Laha-Nilakkal and Kannamala-Elavunkal routes, when the movement of vehicles was blocked for long periods. The court ordered that in case the movement of vehicles was blocked for a considerably period, the TDB shall make necessary arrangements to provide ‘chukkuvellam’ and biscuits to pilgrims.

The court also observed that such issues could be avoided by holding Sabarimala pilgrims at any Edathavalams en route to Sabarimala, where facilities including Annadanam are provided to pilgrims.