HC asks TDB to take over virtual queue system

Court gives three months’ time for transferring the system

Court gives three months’ time for transferring the system

The management of the virtual queue system, which was introduced by the police at Sabarimala temple to control the rush of pilgrims, should be handed over to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the Kerala High Court has ordered.

The order was issued by a Division Bench of the court consisting of Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar on a batch of petitions.

The TDB shall take over the virtual queue system from the police within three months. The Board, the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the Director General of Police shall facilitate the taking over of the system. Even while taking over the system, the data which will be available in the virtual queue platform shall be made available to the police for putting in place safety measures. The collection of data for the security purpose cannot be viewed as the violation of privacy, the Bench pointed out.

From 2011

The virtual queue system was introduced in 2011 at the temple on a directive from the High Court as part of the crowd management efforts after the Pulmedu tragedy, which claimed 106 lives.

While arguing for the continuance of the system with the police, the State government had then submitted that the Board alone would not be able to handle the safety aspects of the pilgrims considering the geographical features of the place where the temple was located.

The State had also argued that only the police could effectively control the crowd.

The Division Bench on Friday noted that unlike other temples, the Sabarimala temple was located inside a forest area and only the police can control the crowd and ensure law and order in the temple and its premises.

The Bench noted that only police personnel and not the employees of the TDB, who were few in numbers, could offer assistance to the young, the aged and disabled pilgrims at Pathinettam Padi (the 18 Holy steps) to the temple.

TDB powers

However, only the TDB was authorised to decide on the rituals and temple-related practices and offering of darshan at the hill shrine and the police cannot assume the role of the board, the Division Bench pointed out.

Currently, the police were handling the virtual queue system with the technical support of TCS. The service of the agency shall continue when the queue system is taken over by the TDB, the court directed.

The Division Bench also asked the TDB to ensure the privacy of the data provided by the devotees during the online booking as per rules.