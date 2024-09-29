HC asks TDB to conduct Vigilance probe into irregularities in cleaning works at temple

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to conduct a Vigilance probe into the irregularities in the cleaning of septic and water tanks at the Edathavalam for Sabarimala pilgrims at the Pandalam Valiyakoikkal temple in connection with the Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival during 2020-2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bench, led by Justice Anil K. Narendran, while passing the order, criticised the board for not ordering a Vigilance probe despite a recommendation by the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer of the TDB. The court observed that instead of acting on the recommendation, the board confined the action to disciplinary proceedings against S. Vijayamohan, executive engineer of the board.

The court passed the order recently on a writ petition filed by Ramdas G. of Alappuzha. He alleged that the board had sat on the recommendation of the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer.

TDB stance

The TDB took the stand that it was not convinced of the requirement of an investigation by the Vigilance. It pointed out that disciplinary action was initiated and a memo was issued to Mr. Vijayamohan. Moreover, an officer was appointed to conduct a domestic inquiry into the charges against him. Upon getting a report from the inquiry officer, if found necessary, the matter would be referred to the Vigilance for further investigation, the board submitted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.