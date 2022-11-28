HC asks State to maintain law and order at Vizhinjam

November 28, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday asked the State government to take all possible steps to ensure a law and order situation in the Vizhinjam port area which was rocked by violent incidents on Sunday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court sought information on the steps taken by the State government to restore the law and order situation in the area as it considered a petition from the Adani group, which is implementing the port project..

The State Attorney N. Manoj Kumar who appeared for the State government in a petition filed by the Adani Group seeking police protection for its workers informed the court that around 3,000 people had participated in the protest. Around 40 policemen were hurt in the violent incidents that took place on Sunday night. The State proposes to recover the loss caused to public property by the protesters, who even attacked a police station and caused widespread damage to public property. Around 500 policemen have been deployed in the area to restore peace, he informed the court..

The State government informed the court that it shall file a detailed report on the steps taken by the police to avert tension and restore the law and order situation. The State argued that it was trying to settle the issue amicably and to avoid any untoward incidents at the project site..

According to the counsel for the petitioners, the protesters had violated the assurance they had given in the Kerala High Court that they would not obstruct the heavy vehicles coming to the project site. However, the protestors attacked the vehicles, they pointed out.

The petitioners submitted that the police didn’t act to prevent violence. A premeditated attack was unleashed at the project site and the government machinery didn’t act. The government even failed to issue prohibitory orders at the site, the counsel argued. The court will consider the petition on Friday.