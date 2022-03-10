HC asks State to decide on pregnancy of 10-year-old rape survivor

Mother of minor has sought termination of pregnancy

Mother of minor has sought termination of pregnancy

The Kerala High Court has asked the State Health authorities to take appropriate decision on the pregnancy of the 10-year-old rape survivor in accordance with the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act within a week.

It was on a petition moved by the mother of the survivor seeking to terminate the pregnancy that the court issued the order.

A medical board, which examined the survivor, had noted that there was 80% chance of the baby surviving as the young girl was into 30 weeks and six days of pregnancy. There existed the risk of neonatal morbidities and the need for neonatal intensive care for the newborn. There was also the risk of adverse neuro-developmental outcome for the newborn, it noted.

The board had also reported that it was ethically and medico-legally liable to resuscitate and give care to the newborn considering the advanced stage of pregnancy.

Health complications

Since the survivor was only 10 years old, there was a chance of her developing health complications. If the baby is born alive, ordered Justice P. V. Kunhikrishnan, the State and the hospital in which the survivor is admitted to shall assume the full responsibility to ensure that the newborn is offered the best medical treatment available so that it develops into a healthy child.

The Hindu had reported on Tuesday that the mother of the survivor had moved the Kerala High Court seeking the medical termination of the pregnancy. In her plea, the mother had submitted that the termination of pregnancy was inevitable to save the future of the survivor.

The court asked the State to assume the responsibility of the newborn and offer medical support and facilities in the best interests of the child if its parents were not willing to or not in a position to assume its responsibility.

The court said society should bow its head in shame if the allegation that the culprit in the case was her own father. The long arm of the legal system will punish him in a manner known to law, the court said.