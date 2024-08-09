HC asks SNDP Yogam to prepare members’ list to identify voters

The Kerala High Court has directed the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam to collect the members’ list from all its ‘sakhas’ and consolidate them as a single list in a month as part of preliminary steps for identifying the voters for the elections to the Yogam. The list should, apart from the name of the members, also contain the details of their identification documents and addresses for future verification, the court ordered.

The court said it was planning to give directions for conducting the elections to the Yogam as the election had not been conducted for several years. The court passed the order recently on a writ petition filed by writer M.K. Sanoo seeking to appoint an administrator/receiver for managing the day-to-day affairs of the Yogam. The court included Sinil Mundappalli from Mavelikara , A. Somarajan from Karunagapally, N.D. Premachandran from Kochi, and P.P. Madhusoodanan from Alappuzha in the committee to be formed for assisting the election to the SNDP Yogam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.