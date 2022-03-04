HC asks self-financing engg. colleges to pay affiliation fee

They argue that tech varsity has no power to impose fee

The self-financing engineering colleges affiliated to the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University shall pay the affiliation fees for the academic year 2019-2020 in accordance with the demand raised by the university, ordered the Kerala High Court on Friday.

Dismissing a batch of petitions filed by the Kerala Self Financing Engineering College Managements' Association and others, a Division Bench consisting of Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chali held that the university can fix and enhance the affiliation fee by virtue of the powers granted to the Board of Governors and the Syndicate.

The court noted that the Syndicate of the university had reduced the affiliation fee for the academic year 2020-2021, because of COVID-19, on a recommendation from its standing committee. The court observed that all the self-financing engineering colleges, including the petitioners, had paid the fee for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 academic years.

Within two months

The colleges were liable to pay the affiliation fees for the year 2019-2020 within two months from the date of receipt of the copy of the judgment, the court ordered.

The petitioners had contended that the university, especially without a statute in force, was not competent to demand annual affiliation fee or financial guarantee from the colleges. They argued that the requirement of annual affiliation fee and financial guarantee was discriminatory and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution.

They submitted that the demand of affiliation fee and performance guarantee, was in violation of their rights guaranteed under Article 19 (1) (g) of the Constitution. They argued that the institutions were coerced to pay exorbitant affiliation fees though the university had no power to impose the fee or to demand financial guarantee.

However, the court noted that the university was vested with ample powers to fix the affiliation fees payable by the institutions.