HC asks RTO to fix vehicle fares from Ernakulam rail station to Sabarimala

November 27, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer (RTO) to fix fares of contract carriages and motor cabs from the Ernakulam Junction railway station to Sabarimala during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival.

The Bench, while hearing a suo motu case against the alleged unauthorised prepaid counters at the railway station, observed that the fare approved by the RTO should be displayed prominently on the premises of the Ernakulam Junction railway station. The Regional Transport Officers of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta could fix fare from Kottayam and Pathanamthitta railway stations to Sabarimala with notice to the association of drivers/operators.