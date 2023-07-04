ADVERTISEMENT

HC asks prison authorities to assist prisoners to meet their lawyers

July 04, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Prison authorities should give necessary assistance to prisoners to meet their lawyers, the Kerala High Court has directed.

Issuing the order, Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan directed that the prison authorities should give due respect to lawyers who approached prison officials to meet their clients.

If a client wanted to meet his/her lawyer in connection with the professional duty of a lawyer, the authorities should take necessary steps to facilitate the meeting of the prisoner with the lawyer without any unnecessary delay.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services should issue a circular to all the jails in the State to ensure that the lawyers coming to the prison in connection with their professional duties were given the required respect and not detained unnecessarily by the jail authorities, the court directed.

It was on a writ petition filed by Thushar Nirmal Sarathy, a lawyer, stating that the Superintendent of Central Prison, Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram, had denied him permission to get a Vakalath, a writ petition and an affidavit signed by his client, a life convicted at the prison, that the court issued the order.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US