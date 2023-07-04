HC asks prison authorities to assist prisoners to meet their lawyers

July 04, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - KOCHI

Prison authorities should give necessary assistance to prisoners to meet their lawyers, the Kerala High Court has directed.

Issuing the order, Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan directed that the prison authorities should give due respect to lawyers who approached prison officials to meet their clients.

If a client wanted to meet his/her lawyer in connection with the professional duty of a lawyer, the authorities should take necessary steps to facilitate the meeting of the prisoner with the lawyer without any unnecessary delay.

The Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services should issue a circular to all the jails in the State to ensure that the lawyers coming to the prison in connection with their professional duties were given the required respect and not detained unnecessarily by the jail authorities, the court directed.

It was on a writ petition filed by Thushar Nirmal Sarathy, a lawyer, stating that the Superintendent of Central Prison, Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram, had denied him permission to get a Vakalath, a writ petition and an affidavit signed by his client, a life convicted at the prison, that the court issued the order.