HC asks police to complete probe into torture complaint in a month

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the police to complete in a month the investigation being conducted into the complaint of torture of a person by the police for not wearing a mask.

The Bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath issued the directive on a petition filed by T.K. Vaishak of Koyilandi, seeking disciplinary action against the police officers of the Munambam police station responsible for the incident.

When the petition came up for hearing, the government pleader submitted that the investigation into the incident was being conducted by an officer in the rank of DySP and would be completed in a time-bound manner.

The petitioner had alleged that the police had showered him with invectives and tortured for not wearing a mask. According to him, on April 16, when he was walking back to his workplace at Cherai beach after lunch, he took off his mask for a while to answer a call on his mobile phone. The police, who then came there, heaped on him abuses and filthy words. Though he had apologised to the police and expressed his willingness to pay the required fine, the police officials went on abusing him and assaulted him, the petitioner said.