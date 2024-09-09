HC asks police to complete probe into fake screenshot case without delay

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the police to complete in a time-bound manner the investigation into the two cases registered in connection with the circulation of fake screenshots on social media in Vadakara on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections and file chargesheets in accordance with the law.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also directed the police to complete the forensic examination of the mobile phones seized by the police without delay. The court passed the order while closing a petition filed by P.K. Muhammed Khasim, a leader of the Muslim Youth League (MYL), seeking a directive to conduct a fair investigation in the cases.

‘Investigation proper’

The court observed that it was for the police to consider whether the offence for forgery should be incorporated in the FIRs. As the investigation was going on properly, the court did not want to interfere with it. Besides, it could not direct the investigation agency the manner in which an investigation should be conducted. If the petitioner had any grievances with respect to the investigation, he could approach the magistrate court concerned.

According to the petitioner, the screenshot was fabricated in his name and therefore, he was the real victim. He alleged that the police had failed to incorporate the offence of forgery in the FIR.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.