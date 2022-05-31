HC asks police not to arrest Vijay Babu till June 2

Upon arrival actor has to appear before investigation officer for interrogation

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the police not to arrest actor-producer Vijay Babu on a rape charge till June 2. However, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, in an interim order, said that the actor, on his arrival, shall appear before the investigation officer who would be free to interrogate him.

The court also directed the the Bureau of Immigration not to arrest him till June 2. His counsel submitted that the actor had got a confirmed ticket for his travel from Dubai to Kochi on June 1. The counsel also added that the petitioner was willing to return to the State and face investigation.

He had booked his tickets on May 30 for travelling back. However, as he feared arrest from the airport itself, he postponed his travel. He would come back, provided an interim protection against the arrest was granted. The judge observed that in the interest of the survivor, investigation agency as well as the petitioner, it was necessary that the petitioner be protected from arrest for a limited period.

Anticipatory bail plea

The court passed the interim order when an anticipatory bail petition filed by the actor came up for hearing. The court posted the petition on June 2 for further hearing. The court also observed that the essential requirement of every investigation was that the accused must be within its control for the purpose of carrying out an effective and fair probe. It added that the intention of the police to arrest the petitioner, from the airport itself, was reflected in the arguments of the prosecution.

The court added that apprehension of arrest in a non-bailable offence was sufficient justification to move an anticipatory bail application. When the arrest was imminent, the statute provides for the grant of an interim order. “It augurs well for the investigation as well as for the victim that the accused submits himself to the jurisdiction of the investigating team,” the court said.

The court pointed out that “when the petitioner himself expresses his willingness to come within the jurisdiction of this court and the investigation team, but expresses his apprehension of arrest from the airport itself, I am of the view that the said circumstance necessitates the grant of interim order.”

Prosecution stance

Opposing the plea of the petitioner, the Additional Director General of Prosecution submitted that petitioner had filed the bail application after fleeing the country and his intention was to remain outside the jurisdiction, elusive to the investigation. However, due to the steps initiated by the police for impounding his passport, the petitioner had now changed his stance and is expressing willingness to come within the jurisdiction of the court, “which cannot be taken at its face value as a bonafide step”.