December 14, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday warned the committees entrusted with the removal of illegal boards and flags that they would be held responsible if any laxity was found in the collection of fines. Justice Devan Ramacahndran passed the order when petitions seeking to remove unauthorised boards, flags and banners installed in public places came up for hearing. The amicus curiae in the case submitted that there were still several unauthorised boards and flags all over the State.

