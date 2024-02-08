HC asks panchayat to explain activities permitted in Anvar’s park as per licence granted

February 08, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Koodaranji grama panchayat to file an affidavit explaining the activities permitted by it in the kid garden located inside the children’s park owned P.V. Anvar, Nilambur MLA, at Kakkadampoyil in Kozhikode.

The panchayat has also been directed to state in the affidavit whether the activities now permitted and the area where the activities allowed is safe for children as the application merely says it was for a kids’ garden without revealing the activities permitted on its premises.

When a writ petition filed by T.V. Rajan, challenging the State government order granting permission to reopen the park came up, Justice Viju Abraham submitted that a perusal of the licence, a copy of which has been handed over to the court, did not clearly reveal the nature of the activity that was being permitted by the panchayat. Therefore further clarity was needed.

The court also directed the panchayat to explain in the affidavit as to whether the licence now issued was based on a proper application in a proper form submitted by the owner of the parks and whether a licence could be issued without an application in the proper form.

The court noted that the original application for licence of the park dated October 12, 2023, was submitted in a prescribed form whereas the present licence had been issued on an application submitted on December 4, 2023, which is not in the prescribed form.

The court observed that a proper application in the prescribed form ought to have been submitted before the local authority for undertaking a different activity than what was requested for in the earlier application.

The court also directed Mr. Anvar to file an affidavit stating the nature of the activity that was being undertaken on the strength of the licence at the garden.

The court posted the case for further hearing on February 15.