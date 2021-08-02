HC asks municipality to find animal welfare organisations for stray dogs

‘Capture the canines and rehabilitate them at animal shelters to solve problem of street dog menace’

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Thrikkakara Municipality to explore the possibility of identifying the animal welfare organisations which could spare their resources for catching /relocating stray dogs.

The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice P. Gopinath also directed the municipality to identify areas where street dogs could be rehabilitated and sheltered. The municipality might not be able to discharge its entire obligation as regards the maintenance of such shelter by spending funds at this stage, the court observed.

The Bench issued the directives when a suo motu case relating to the killing of dogs came up for hearing.

The killing or maiming of street dogs was not the way to make people safer. The better option was to capture the canines and rehabilitate them at animal shelters. The court said a balance had to be maintained between the interests of the residents of the area who felt threatened by the street dog menace and the welfare of the animals.

The court also directed the State government to give details of the district-wise animal shelters run by the State and private organisations.

The court also asked the State government to give its suggestions on the composition of the State Animal Welfare Board given by the amici curiae. In its report, they suggested that an apex committee and subcommittee could be formed under the Animal Welfare Board.

They suggested forming an apex committee comprising a retired judge of the Kerala High Court as chairperson and 19 other members nominated by the government and the court. The sub-committees could be constituted to address the issues regarding animal birth control, the functioning of slaughterhouses, and others. The report also suggested that the captive elephant committee monitor the welfare of captive elephants.