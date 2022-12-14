HC asks KWA to finalise tender for removing pipelines from Mullassery canal

December 14, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to finalise the tendering process for the removal of water pipelines from Mullassery canal and file a tentative timeline for its completion.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while dealing with the case relating to flooding of city roads, also authorised the Public Works department (PWD) to conduct a field study of the drainage system on M.G. Road and its connected lines.

K.V. Manoj Kumar, Senior Government Pleader, submitted that a field study had been proposed by the PWD Executive Engineer to assess the manner in which the drains were to be reconstructed or modified. Once the study was completed, necessary steps for reconstruction or modification of the drainage systems could be undertaken.

The court noted that when it rained heavily in the last couple of days, “we saw a marked difference, solely because the drainage system had been partially cleaned up. If it had been done fully, the situation would have been far better.”

The court observed that the cleaning of drains must be completed by the Kochi Corporation in conjunction with the PWD. Once that was done, the footpath will have to be restored.

S. Kannan, Senior Government Pleader, submitted that the government had approved an additional financial outlay for the removal of waterlines from Mullassery canal by the KWA and given sanction for entrusting the work to the sole bidder.

