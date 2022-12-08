HC asks KU to nominate representative to V-C selection committee constituted by Governor

December 08, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the competent authority of the University of Kerala to nominate within a month a representative to the selection committee constituted by the Chancellor for appointing of a new Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also gave full liberty to the Chancellor to act in the manner he deemed fit for selection of the V-C under the University Act and UGC regulations if the competent authority (Senate) fails to act as per the court directive and nominate its representative within the time frame fixed by the court.

The court also ordered that when the nomination is made by the competent authority, the Chancellor would make a fresh notification under the provisions of the University Act and the UGC regulation.

The directives were passed on a few writ petitions filed by S. Jayan, and other two Senate members seeking a directive to the search-cum-selection committee constituted by the Chancellor to complete the selection process in view of the refusal by the Senate to nominate its nominee to the committee.

UGC regulations

The court said the UGC regulation made it clear that all the members of the selection committee should be persons of eminence in higher education. While Section 10(1) of the Kerala University Act provides that the committee should consist of three members — one nominated by the UGC, one by the Chancellor, and another by the Senate — the constitution of the committee by the Chancellor was not impermissible or illegal.

However, the court said that it was prima facie of the view that the notification of the Chancellor was not a full notification because it makes it clear that he awaited a third member from the Senate. When a member was nominated by the Senate, the Chancellor would have to issue a new notification.

However, the Senate lost the opportunity when it had resolved that it would nominate its representative only if the Chancellor withdrew his notification on the selection committee. The court added that the Senate took the decision as it appeared to be under impression that the notification was final.

‘Unnecessary’

The court also pointed out that the action of the Senate in putting a condition on the Chancellor was perhaps unnecessary. However, it was too early to conclude that they had acted in deliberate defiance of the provisions of the law. The court also observed that had the misgivings of the Senate regarding the notification been dispelled, it would have opened a channel for ensuring “the imperative necessity of cooperative collaboration between the two functionaries”.

The court made it clear that the counsel for the university can seek an extension of the time fixed by the court for nominating its representative.