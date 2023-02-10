ADVERTISEMENT

HC asks KSRTC to pay salary by February 15

February 10, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the KSRTC to see that its employees were paid their salaries by February 15 as assured by the counsel for the KSRTC before the court. When a petition seeking payment of salary to the KSRTC employees at the beginning of the month came up, the court orally observed that if the KSRTC could not disburse the salary in time, it should be wound up. Counsel for the KSRTC, Deepu Thankan, submitted that last month’s salary would be disbursed by February 15. He also submitted that if the corporation was shut down, it would affect 26,000 employees and 42,000 pensioners. Besides, over 20,000 commuters who depend on KSRTC service for their daily travels would also be affected. The court orally observed that if the KSRTC could not pay salary and pension to its employees in time, the State did not require such an entity. The commuters would go for other modes of transport

