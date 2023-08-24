HC asks KSRTC to pay salaries before 10th of every month

August 24, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to ensure that salaries to its employees are paid on or before 10th of every month.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while closing the cases seeking a directive to pay salaries to the KSRTC employees in time, asked the State government to continue to provide financial aid to enable the KSRTC management to pay salaries to its employees.

The court observed that the government could not shirk its responsibility of providing such financial aid as the corporation came under it

The court had earlier directed the government to provide the corporation at least ₹30 crore by August 24 so that the management can pay the balance part of the July salaries to the employees before the start of Onam.

