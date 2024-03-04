GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC asks KSRTC for number of retirees who were paid pension arrears

March 04, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to furnish the number of retired employees who have been paid the pensionary benefits after restoring the corpus fund set up for paying the retirement benefits.

The Bench also asked Deepu Thankan, counsel for the KSRTC to inform the time needed for clearing all the pension arrears of those who had retired in February and March 2022.

The court issued the directive while hearing an appeal challenging a single judge’s order directing the KSRTC to contribute 10% of the daily income to the corpus fund. The Bench had last time directed the KSRTC to restart making contributions to the corpus fund from January 1, 2024 by earmarking 5% of the daily collection. The court had passed the directive in the light of the financial stringency faced by the Corporation as contended by the counsel.

According to the KSRTC, if 10% of the daily income was earmarked for the corpus fund, as it would further worsen the financial crisis. The appeal pointed out that the the Corporation was meeting its financial liabilities on a day-to-day basis only with the financial assistance of the government.

