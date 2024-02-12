HC asks KSIDC to produce documents to prove that it was unaware of financial deals of CMRL with Exalogic

February 12, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday asked the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (KSIDC) to produce documents to establish its bona fide that the corporation had sought an explanation from the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. (CMRL) about the financial transactions made to Exalogic, the IT company of T. Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and others.

When the petition filed by the KSIDC challenging the action of the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) in investigating its affairs came up for hearing, the KSIDC’s counsel submitted that it was in the dark about the financial transactions between the CMRL and Exalogic. Therefore, the KSIDC had sought an explanation from the CMRL. However, the CMRL was yet to give any explanation.

The court orally observed that it could not take the unethical actions of a company lightly when the country was moving to become one of the greatest economies in the world. The responsibility of a company which had a nominee director on the board of the CMRL was much higher than that of an independent director. The Supreme Court had clearly held in the Satyam Computers’ case that even an independent director was liable for all the commissions and omissions of the company. The court added that it was in public interest that the KSIDC establish that it had acted in a bona fide manner.

No coercive action

The court said that the KSIDC would indeed benefit out of the investigation as it would bring out illegal financial transactions, if any, made with the Exalogic. The court also told the counsel for the corporation that no coercive action would be taken by the SFIO against the corporation as long as its petition was pending before the court.

The corporation in its petition contended that they were not aware of the alleged financial transactions made by CMRL to Exalogic and others. Besides, it had nothing to do with the transaction as the corporation had only nominal shares in the CMRL. The court posted on February 26 the petition of the KSIDC for further hearing.

Centre’s contention

Meanwhile, the Union government informed the High Court that as KSIDC had not come out with details of the money transactions made by the CMRL to Exalogic, a detailed probe by the SFIO into the books and affairs of the KSIDC was required.

In an affidavit filed before the High Court in response to a petition by the KSIDC against the SFIO probe, the Registrar of Companies (ROC) pointed out that despite an opportunity provided by the office of ROC, Kerala, to clarify on the many allegations raised in the complaint by Shone George, the reply of the KSIDC was bereft of details.

It also added that misappropriation of funds of the CMRL in which the KSIDC is a shareholder amounted to looting of public exchequer, impacting the general industrial development of the State.

The contention of KSIDC that as a shareholder it should not be subjected to investigation for the alleged transactions between CMRL and Exalogic was untenable, the affidavit said.