HC asks KSEB, staff to amicably sort differences

‘State should prohibit strike under Essential Services Act if KSEB staff go ahead with it’

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has observed that the State government has to play an active role as a conciliator between the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited and its employees and amicably sort out their differences which would be in the better interest of all the stakeholders.

The court , while dealing with a public interest litigation against the strike by the KSEB Officers Association the other day directed the State government to initiate conciliation talks between the Board and the members of the KSEB Officers Association.

The court in its interim order further observed that if the employees of the Board went ahead with their strike plan and and indulged in any conduct falling within the purview of Section 2 of the Kerala Essential Services Maintenance Act (KESMA), 1994, under any banner or nomenclature, in violation of the rules of the Board, which disrupts the generation, distribution, supply of electricity in the State, the State government should immediately issue appropriate orders under the KESMA and prohibit such conduct.

The Board would also be at liberty to take appropriate action against the erring employees in accordance with law.

The court also pointed out that the generation and supply of electricity was an essential service. The Board, a State public sector undertaking, was having a monopoly in the generation and supply of electricity in the State. The consumers of the Board had a right to enjoy uninterrupted power supply. Therefore, any disruption in power supply due to the cessation of work, concerted refusal, or retardation of work by the employees of the Board would prejudicially affect and inflict grave hardship on the normal life of the citizens in general and consumers of the Board in particular, which necessarily had to be prevented by the State government.