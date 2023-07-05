HC asks Kochi Corporation to apprise it of situation following heavy rain

July 05, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has asked the Kochi Corporation Secretary to inform the court of the situation following heavy rain in each division.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the directive on Tuesday when the case pertaining to prevention of flooding in the city came up for hearing.

The amicus curiae in the case submitted that in spite of incessant rain, not much instances of flooding had been witnessed in the city. The court said that certainly, if this is true, the credit goes to all stakeholders. But, it is too early to call a win.

The court asked the Corporation Secretary to inform it of the situation in each division so that orders, if needed, could be issued, taking stock of the factual situation and need for necessary remedial measures.