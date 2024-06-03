ADVERTISEMENT

HC asks Kochi Corporation to act against dumping of waste in drains

Published - June 03, 2024 10:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday asked the Kochi Corporation to take stringent action against those dumping waste in drains which results in blockages and flooding of roads in the city.

Justice Devan Ramachandran orally observed that residents continued to dump waste in drains and canals. The court also directed the Corporation to complete cleaning of drains and canals on a war footing. The works should be completed without delay. It was expected that pre-monsoon cleaning would be completed before the onset of the monsoon. However, it did not happen, it said.

Municipalities urged to join efforts to clean Edappally canal

The court also asked the civic body to file a report on clean-up operations before the committee headed by the District Collector.

The court made the observations when a petition seeking steps to prevent flooding of the city came up for hearing.

